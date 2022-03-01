Russia-Ukraine fallout: India’s football friendly versus Belarus cancelled

India’s football friendly against Belarus later this month has been called off as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision comes on the back of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) suggestion that athletes and officials from Russia and its close ally, Belarus, be isolated from the sporting arena.

India were scheduled to play two international friendlies this month, against Bahrain on March 23, followed by Belarus on March 26. Indian players had termed the matches as ‘huge opportunities’ with an eye on the Asian Cup qualifiers, to be played in June. Both matches were to be played in Manama.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Kushal Das said they will instead try and schedule two matches against Bahrain, who are ranked 91 in the world. “Since Belarus has been suspended, we can’t play them,” Das told The Indian Express. “We have a match with Bahrain so we are trying to see if we can organise two matches with them.”

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, the IOC’s executive board recommended on Monday that international federations and organisations “not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials” in competition. Late Monday night, FIFA suspended Russia from international football, including this month’s World Cup qualifier.

Also Read | BWF bans Russia, Belarus athletes following IOC recommendations

Belarus has been sanctioned for supporting Russia’s invasion. According to The New York Times, they have allowed Russia to stage attacks from their country, and some Russian troops have reportedly entered Ukraine through Belarus.

The match against Belarus, ranked 94th in the world, would have been the first time in more than a decade that India would have played a European team. The last time India took on a European opponent was in February 2012, when they lost 3-0 to Azerbaijan.