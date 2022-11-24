scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Russia team wish Serbia ‘brothers’ good luck for Brazil game

At the Lusail stadium, some Serbia fans are expected to carry Russian flags. According to regulations, they are allowed to do so, but none of the flags can bear Russian military symbols.

Serbia'a Nemanja Gudelj during training. (REUTERS)

Russia’s national football team wished Serbia good luck in their World Cup campaign, which they kick off later on Thursday against five-time champions Brazil.

Russia and Serbia have warm ties, although last September president Aleksandar Vucic said Belgrade would not recognize the results of referendums held in four regions of Ukraine partly occupied by Russian forces.

“Good luck at the World Cup. We believe in your success brothers,” the Russian team, who were not allowed to take their place in a qualifying playoff because of a FIFA ban over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, wrote on their social media accounts.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 06:37:06 pm
