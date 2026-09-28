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Meet Rui Pinto, the man who exposed Man City’s Financial Fairplay violations

With little formal IT training, he and his hacker friends brought to light the murkier side of football and beyond, that resulted in a prison sentence and hundreds of death threats

Rui Pinto Manchester CityPinto has brought the strongest footballing empire in the world to its knees. (AP)
Written by: Sandip G
6 min readSep 28, 2026 10:12 PM IST First published on: Sep 28, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST

On the banks of River Vltava in Budapest, Rui Pinto was having a few pints with his friends and talking about football when an idea struck him: to launch a website that exposes the murky side of the Beautiful Game.

Pinto, then a history undergraduate assisting his father in their antique shop, had little formal IT training. But his world was all computers from childhood, and he was, self-admittedly, “a self-taught IT genius.” He and his friends, football-obsessed hackers with varying degrees of expertise, knew sordid information about clubs and footballing superstars through illegitimate access. They decided to expose them to the world.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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