‘Thought it was joke’: Ex-Belgium coach on Balogun’s World Cup red card reversal

Rudi Garcia, who managed Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opened up in a recent interview about USA striker Folarin Balogun’s red card being rescinded ahead of the Round of 16 match. During USA’s 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the Monaco forward committed a foul on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, for which he was sent off.

Under normal circumstances, it would have ruled him out of the match against Belgium. But the involvement of US president Donald Trump provided a big assist for him as the ban was lifted by the FIFA Committee.

“When my sports director told me that maybe they would cancel the red card for Balogun and that he could play, I thought it was a joke. But it was true. It wasn’t a joke. Normally, sports and politics are disconnected. Sports issues should stay inside sports,” Garcia said in an interview with the Athletic.