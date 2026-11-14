‘Thought it was joke’: Ex-Belgium coach on Balogun’s World Cup red card reversal

Rudi Garcia, who managed Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opened up in a recent interview about USA striker Folarin Balogun’s red card being rescinded ahead of the Round of 16 match. During USA’s 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the Monaco forward committed a foul on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, for which he was sent off.
Under normal circumstances, it would have ruled him out of the match against Belgium. But the involvement of US president Donald Trump provided a big assist for him as the ban was lifted by the FIFA Committee.
“When my sports director told me that maybe they would cancel the red card for Balogun and that he could play, I thought it was a joke. But it was true. It wasn’t a joke. Normally, sports and politics are disconnected. Sports issues should stay inside sports,” Garcia said in an interview with the Athletic.
Ultimately, the move mattered little as hosts USA were handily thrashed by Belgium, losing 1-4.
The move by FIFA had received praise from US president Donald Trump, who said that the card was a ‘grave injustice’. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump said in a statement on social media.
Back then, Garcia had strongly criticised FIFA’s decision, saying the unprecedented move was against the spirit of the game. “I didn’t know that at the FIFA World Cup the fifth of July is now the first of April and it’s April Fool’s Day,” Garcia told reporters ahead of Monday’s last-16 clash.
He referred to a statement issued by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA), which said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and was “investigating all potential options”.
Garcia added: “We are not defending the national team or the federation, we are defending football with its ethics and integrity.” He and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois both insisted the decision would have no impact on Belgium’s preparation, though Courtois conceded the timing of the decision was a surprise.