Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Over Rs 9 crore: That’s what Ronaldo’s four-and-half-hours cost a Saudi company

The Saudi-based company would get four-and-a-half hours with Ronaldo, comprising a photo-shoot, five signed shirts and two plugs across his social media channels.

Cristiano Ronaldo had cost a Saudi Arabia company around £920,000 back in 2017 for four and a half hours of his time.
Before joining Saudi club Al Nassr for an eyewatering £173 million-a-year deal, Cristiano Ronaldo had cost a Saudi Arabia company around £920,000 (INR 91,951,122) back in 2017 for four and a half hours of his time.

This is according to Der Spiegel journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger’s book Football Leaks which uncovered how much it cost to hire one of the biggest names in the world, let alone football.

According to the book, a Saudi telecoms business Mobily had struck a deal with Ronaldo’s Irish image rights company, Multisports and Image Management. The Saudi-based company would get four-and-a-half hours with Ronaldo, comprising a photo-shoot, five signed shirts and two plugs across his social media channels, where he reportedly earns around £1.6 million (INR 15,98,13,552) per sponsored post.

For all of these, Ronaldo and his representatives charged the company an a whopping amount of £920,000. The company was allowed to use the photos taken on the day but as it was a regional company, the advertisements were limited to the Middle East and North African countries.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo on Saturday netted an incredible first-half hat trick for his side Al Nassr against Damac FC.

After just 18 minutes into the game, Ronaldo gave his team the lead with a goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Al Nakhli had been penalised for a handball inside the penalty area.

With a brilliantly executed left-footed drive into the goal, Ronaldo doubled his tally and gave his team a 2-0 lead within the next five minutes.

With that goal, Ronaldo has now scored 153 goals with his weak foot. In his last four games, he has scored seven goals and registered two assists.

Ronaldo added to Damac’s agony a minute before halftime by finishing a sweeping counterattack against Kresimir Rezic’s side to win the match ball.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:28 IST
