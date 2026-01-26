‘I don’t believe he is the man to get them winning league titles’: Roy Keane on Michael Carrick after Manchester United beat Arsenal

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United in London, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick pulled off two wins over the top two teams in the league, defeating leaders arsenal 3-2 on Sunday, following up with their 2-0 win vs Manchester City last week. But according to former United player Roy Keane, he is still not convincing enough to bag the United job on a permanent basis.

“Two great performances but anyone can win two games. If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job. I still would not be convinced he’s the man for the job. Absolutely not,” Keane said on Sky Sports.