‘I don’t believe he is the man to get them winning league titles’: Roy Keane on Michael Carrick after Manchester United beat Arsenal

United is up to fourth after back-to-back wins under head coach Michael Carrick, who is increasingly strengthening his case to be given the job on a long-term basis, having beaten City last week.

Manchester United Arsenal CarrickManchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United in London, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick pulled off two wins over the top two teams in the league, defeating leaders arsenal 3-2 on Sunday, following up with their 2-0 win vs Manchester City last week. But according to former United player Roy Keane, he is still not convincing enough to bag the United job on a permanent basis.

“Two great performances but anyone can win two games. If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job. I still would not be convinced he’s the man for the job. Absolutely not,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager you feel can get them winning league titles. Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It’s not enough for me. I don’t believe he is the man to get them winning league titles,” he added.

On Sunday, Matheus Cunha blew the Premier League title race wide open with a stunning winner as Manchester United beat Arsenal. The Brazil international curled a long-range shot past goalkeeper David Raya in the 87th minute to decide a thrilling game at the Emirates Stadium that leaves Arsenal just four points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the standings.

Also Read | Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success

“I’m enjoying it. It’s a fantastic position to be in,” Carrick said. “What happens next? I’m not going to be answering it every week. I’m enjoying it and I’ll continue to do what I can.” Two games in, Carrick has beaten the top two in England’s top flight.

(With agency inputs)

 

