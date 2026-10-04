‘Jude Bellingham can become one of the greatest players of all time’: Roy Keane

Former England footballer Roy Keane believes Jude Bellingham has it in him to become one of the finest players the game has ever seen, describing the England midfielder’s display in the 7-0 demolition of Croatia as a complete performance.

Bellingham was at the heart of England’s biggest-ever win over Croatia, scoring once and setting up three more in Rijeka as Thomas Tuchel’s side ran riot in the Nations League. The 23-year-old has become the focal point of this England team, registering 13 goal involvements in his last 11 matches since the start of the World Cup.

Speaking on ITV after the match, Keane was effusive in his praise for the Real Madrid star, insisting there is still more to come.