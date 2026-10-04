‘Jude Bellingham can become one of the greatest players of all time’: Roy Keane

Former England footballer Roy Keane believes Jude Bellingham has it in him to become one of the finest players the game has ever seen, describing the England midfielder’s display in the 7-0 demolition of Croatia as a complete performance.
Bellingham was at the heart of England’s biggest-ever win over Croatia, scoring once and setting up three more in Rijeka as Thomas Tuchel’s side ran riot in the Nations League. The 23-year-old has become the focal point of this England team, registering 13 goal involvements in his last 11 matches since the start of the World Cup.
Speaking on ITV after the match, Keane was effusive in his praise for the Real Madrid star, insisting there is still more to come.
“There’s a lot more to come from Bellingham. He can go on to become one of the greatest players of all time,” Keane was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
England thrashed Croatia in a game where skipper Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored braces, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also registered their names on the scoresheet apart from Bellingham’s goal.
The former Manchester United captain, who was famously exacting in his assessment of players during his own career, singled out Bellingham’s work rate as the quality that sets him apart.
“I have been praising him for being fantastic in possession, but what he is doing out of possession lifts all these players,” Keane said. “If you have a player who is that good in your team, who is amazing in possession and is playing for Real Madrid and doing brilliant things, but his work rate off the ball, that will inspire all the other players.”
Keane also had a sharp assessment of Croatia’s performance, suggesting England made the world’s 14th-ranked side look like minnows on the night. Keane said England made Croatia, who are ranked 14th in the world, look like a “Gibraltar-type of team”.
England’s victory was as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests, and Keane summed up the display in typically succinct fashion. “Everything you would want. A complete performance,” he said.