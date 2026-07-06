‘An absolute disgrace’: Rooney blasts FIFA over Folarin Balogun’s red card overturn

In only the second instance of a red card being overturned in World Cup history, FIFA has cleared USA striker Folarin Balogun to play in Tuesday’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium. The decision, taken under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, comes after Balogun was sent off in the Round of 32 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

According to multiple reports, the overturn followed several calls from US President Donald Trump to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the football world, with former England striker Wayne Rooney calling it “an absolute disgrace.”

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace, I really do. I know it’s UEFA, but I got a three-game ban before Euro 2012. I was due to miss the three group games and I was told if I went over to Switzerland and did a training session with a bunch of kids, my third game would be taken off. I agreed to do it because I didn’t want a three-game ban, but I thought that was wrong. For this to be suspended, they either take the red card away, which is probably the right decision, and then he can play. But to suspend it for a year? I think it’s an absolute disgrace. Infantino should be ashamed of this,” Rooney told BBC Sport.