Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids: Al Nassr FC

"His (Ronaldo's) main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success"- The Saudi club clarifies

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr FC, Al Nassr FC Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia FIFA world cup bidCristiano Ronaldo during a workout session in Riyadh. (Ronaldo/Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr has come up with a clarification on its contract with the Portugal football star after reports emerged that Ronaldo would also earn an additional £175 million if he promotes the Middle Eastern country’s bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success,” Al Nassr tweeted on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Sun where the paper had qouted news agency AFP, it stated, “A spokesperson for Ronaldo, however, denied that he has agreed to promote the 2030 World Cup, But if he does ultimately relent and puts his support behind Saudi’s bid for the 2030 edition of the World Cup, he will be going up against his own country Portugal, who are also trying to earn the right with Spain and Ukraine. Not to mention, he’ll be earning almost £1 million-per-week.”

In December, Ronaldo had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:05 IST
