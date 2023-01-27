scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D'Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

RonaldoAl Ittihad v Al Nassr: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during Saudi Pro Cup match at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, (REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D’Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

Anderson Talisca’s goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.

Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Feb. 3.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 07:42 IST
Israeli troops kill 7 Palestinian gunmen, 2 civilians in Jenin clash, Palestinians say

