Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Manchester United, says Erik ten Hag

The uncertainty around Ronaldo's future at United only increased following the signing of another forward, Brazil international Antony, from Ajax on Tuesday

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during a drinks break. (Reuters)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team in the final days of the transfer window.

The uncertainty around Ronaldo’s future at United only increased following the signing of another forward, Brazil international Antony, from Ajax on Tuesday. When asked if Ronaldo remains part of his plans following the arrival of Antony, Ten Hag said: “(It is) clear, of course.” “We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for.” Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League. The transfer window closes late Thursday.

With Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also set to complete a move to United, Ten Hag said more signings are unlikely in what has been a busy window for the 20-time English champions.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen have already joined United.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 06:41:33 pm
Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
