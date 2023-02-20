scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

‘Ronaldo was upset about being benched but he was always with the team’: Portugal teammate Caravalho reveals world-cup drama

But Caravalho says that Ronaldo didn’t take the dire step of threatening to leave the squad.

Ronaldo had earlier denied the reports of him joining Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup. “No, that’s not true — not true”, he had said after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in their round of 16 clash. (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate William Caravalho has opened the lid on the controversial scenes during the World Cup at Qatar. Portugal had left out captain Cristiano Ronaldo out of their starting line-up, keeping hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos in the team for the quarter-final against Morocco. And Portugal’s football federation then had to deny reports that their skipper had threatened to leave the tournament after the manager Fernando Santos benched him.

“It was a complicated situation. He was already having problems with Manchester United. He started playing in the national team, but then there was a game in which the manager didn’t put him on and it’s normal for Cristiano to have been upset. Any player would be; no one likes to sit on the bench”, Caravalho told the newspaper A Bola.

But Caravalho says that Ronaldo didn’t take the dire step of threatening to leave the squad.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was upset at having gone to the bench, but he was always with the team. Even though he wasn’t playing, he always helped us. The team knew how to separate the problems that Cristiano had and that didn’t affect anyone”, Caravalho said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Caravalho also had words of praise for the beleaguered world cup coach of Portugal Fernando Santos.

“The truth is that when the results are not in line with what people want, nor with the potential of the national team, criticism comes naturally. It is normal for many people to ask for the dismissal of the manager, but I think he did a job extraordinary in the national team. I, as a player, am very grateful to him.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 10:59 IST
Next Story

Landslide in J&K’s Ramban district damages 13 houses; families shifted

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
close