Ronaldo in tears, pays tribute to Diogo Jota after Portugal’s win over Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo and whole Portugal team paid tribute to Diogo Jota after win over Croatia. (AP)

After leading Portugal to the Round of 16 with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Croatia in a gripping FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter, an emotional Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in tears, wearing Diogo Jota’s No. 21 jersey as a tribute to his former teammate.

Jota lost his life in a road accident in Spain last year at the age of 28, shortly after playing a key role in Portugal’s second UEFA Nations League triumph and helping the team secure their place at the World Cup.

Portugal edged past Croatia in Toronto on Friday in a match that swung both ways. After falling behind 1-0, goals from Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos powered the team to the next round, where they will face Spain in another heavyweight clash.