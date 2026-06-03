Ronaldo, Taylor Swift and Mickey Mouse are fighting for your attention

Portugal winning the 2026 World Cup would generate an economic impact of 945 million euros, according to a study by IPAM, Portugal’s marketing institute – as reported by Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola.
Even if Portugal exit at the group stage, the economic impact would still reach 378 million euros. The effect has already begun: since the national team’s training camp opened last Monday, the figure already stands at 155 million euros.
Daniel Sá, IPAM’s executive director and the study’s lead researcher, said 23 percent of the total impact now comes from digital — streaming, social media and user-generated content — compared to virtually nothing in previous decades.
“In the 1966 World Cup, people followed the competition during the games, through radio, television and newspapers. Today, a World Cup can be followed 24 hours a day, on multiple platforms, from all angles. The consumer has ceased to be passive.”
In the traditional model, which still accounts for three euros for every one euro generated digitally, domestic consumption remains the biggest revenue source, ahead of restaurants and advertising. Betting, collectibles, merchandising and travel make up the rest.
The competition for that consumer, Sá argued, now extends well beyond football. “Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift and Mickey Mouse are competitors of each other. A World Cup is competing for people’s free time and money in a world with ever-increasing demands.”
On Ronaldo specifically, whose brand value IPAM has tracked for years: “It is no longer dependent on his sporting performance. As a brand, Cristiano Ronaldo adds immense visibility and attention to Portugal. I would like him to play until he’s 80.”
Portugal co-hosts the 2030 World Cup. Sá warned the country needs a plan that goes beyond hotel stays and restaurant meals. “We need a comprehensive, multifaceted strategy that explores the digital ecosystem to enhance the country’s visibility and leave a legacy.”