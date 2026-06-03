Ronaldo, Taylor Swift and Mickey Mouse are fighting for your attention

"Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift and Mickey Mouse are competitors of each other. A World Cup is competing for people's free time and money in a world with ever-increasing demands.” (AP and file)

Portugal winning the 2026 World Cup would generate an economic impact of 945 million euros, according to a study by IPAM, Portugal’s marketing institute – as reported by Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola.

Even if Portugal exit at the group stage, the economic impact would still reach 378 million euros. The effect has already begun: since the national team’s training camp opened last Monday, the figure already stands at 155 million euros.

Daniel Sá, IPAM’s executive director and the study’s lead researcher, said 23 percent of the total impact now comes from digital — streaming, social media and user-generated content — compared to virtually nothing in previous decades.