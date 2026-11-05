Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a glittering 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old forward bows out as the undisputed king of international goalscoring, having found the net 146 times in 234 appearances, both men’s world records. His farewell comes just days after he extended his lead at the top of the all-time list.

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Ronaldo finishes 20 goals clear of his great rival Lionel Messi, who sits second with 126 goals in 208 caps for Argentina. Iran’s Ali Daei, whose record Ronaldo surpassed in September 2021, remains third with 108 goals.