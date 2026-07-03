Super-sub Ramos, Ronaldo power Portugal comeback win over Croatia to reach WC R16

Super-sub Goncalo Ramos pulled off another magical strike after taking on the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty kick to power Portugal’s stunning 2-1 comeback win over Croatia at the Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

FOLLOW LIVE: Portugal vs Croatia Updates

After the 2018 finalists took the lead through an Ivan Perisic strike in the 52nd minute, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez rung in a flurry of changes to move into overdrive. The equaliser came from the penalty spot through their talismanic leader Ronaldo, just moments after he missed out on a goal by offside. Ronaldo converted the penalty with a gun-barrel straight shot down the goal, raising his World Cup tally to 11 with his maiden knockout goal across six editions.