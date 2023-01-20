Watch: Ronaldo picks up an unwanted souvenir from goalkeeper Keylor Navas, gets punched in face

Apart from his two splendid goals against Lionel Messi’s PSG, another reason Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines post Al-Nassr’s triumph is for the unwanted souvenir he picked up from one of his former teammates.

When the first half of the game was progressing to the half-time, the Portuguese superstar was punched by goalkeeper Keylor Navas and his former teammate. The contact was enough for the hosts to earn a penalty and render Ronaldo with a big, black eye.

Ronaldo was flattened in the boxing-match style by the PSG goalkeeper Navas after about 30 minutes in Riyad. Navas caught Ronaldo flush in the face with his forearm under a high ball.

Ronaldo was grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, but he steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi.

He scored two goals in his first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese international led the Saudi All Star XI in a friendly fixture against Paris Saint Germain in Riyadh. The European giants won 5-4, with both Lionel Messi – Ronaldo’s long-time rival – and Kylian Mbappe also on the scoresheet.

It was a huge occasion for Saudi Arabia, with the match an entertaining prospect for the first hour. Messi scored in the first few minutes, Ronaldo won a penalty to equalise. The Portuguese would equalise again to even out Marquinhos’ goal, before PSG took control in the second, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe penalty. The Frenchman was, by far, the best player on the night.

With AP Inputs