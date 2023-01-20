scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Ronaldo picks up an unwanted souvenir from goalkeeper Keylor Navas, gets punched in face

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored two goals in his first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese international led the Saudi All Star XI in a friendly fixture against Paris Saint Germain in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo punchedAl-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was punched by former teammate and goalkeeper Keylor Navas. (Twitter | AP)
Listen to this article
Watch: Ronaldo picks up an unwanted souvenir from goalkeeper Keylor Navas, gets punched in face
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Apart from his two splendid goals against Lionel Messi’s PSG, another reason Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines post Al-Nassr’s triumph is for the unwanted souvenir he picked up from one of his former teammates.

When the first half of the game was progressing to the half-time, the Portuguese superstar was punched by goalkeeper Keylor Navas and his former teammate. The contact was enough for the hosts to earn a penalty and render Ronaldo with a big, black eye.

Ronaldo was flattened in the boxing-match style by the PSG goalkeeper Navas after about 30 minutes in Riyad. Navas caught Ronaldo flush in the face with his forearm under a high ball.

Watch video:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks

Ronaldo was grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, but he steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi.

He scored two goals in his first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr. The Portuguese international led the Saudi All Star XI in a friendly fixture against Paris Saint Germain in Riyadh. The European giants won 5-4, with both Lionel Messi – Ronaldo’s long-time rival – and Kylian Mbappe also on the scoresheet.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It was a huge occasion for Saudi Arabia, with the match an entertaining prospect for the first hour. Messi scored in the first few minutes, Ronaldo won a penalty to equalise. The Portuguese would equalise again to even out Marquinhos’ goal, before PSG took control in the second, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe penalty. The Frenchman was, by far, the best player on the night.

With AP Inputs

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 09:41 IST
Next Story

Jackky Bhagnani responds to report claiming Akshay Kumar charged Rs 120 cr for Cuttputlli: ‘He is most fair when it comes to fees’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 20: Latest News
close