Ronaldo Nazario: ‘Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will play for Brazil again … And Kaka’s English is not great!’

Ronaldo Nazario, Brazilian football legend, has called for psychological support on a continuous basis to the footballers like Neymar and co. He also had his say on Kaka’s statement that described how Brazilians view him: ‘Ronaldo is just another fat guy walking on the street!”

But first, let’s hear what Ronaldo had to say about Neymar and the current Brazilian team.

Ronaldo says that when he read Neymar’s social media post about how he was “psychologically destroyed” after the quarter-final loss to Croatia.

“That broke my heart in a way that I was also psychologically destroyed and I wanted to find some way I could help him,” Ronaldo told Folha De S.Paulo. “I understand the moment everyone is going through, especially Neymar. The burden is much greater on him. It’s normal to be depressed, sad, maybe even unwilling to play and not planning anything for the future. But this will pass. This disappointment it will be temporary. He will come back with the same lust and the will as always”, he said.

Ronaldo also stressed about the need for psychological support for the players and not just during a tournament. Coach Tite has been criticized in Brazil media for not including psychologists in his delegation to Qatar.

“I don’t think this treatment is short, specifically for tournament. What I would recommend for athletes is to have this monitoring in their lives”, Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo says he has been undergoing psychotherapy for almost three years. ”So I would suggest that you have a psychologist in your life with whom you can discuss things, your needs, doubts, who can clarify a lot, help you a lot. Not a football psychologist who is there for a month. I don’t know that can help a lot.”

Now to Kaka’s statement. “It’s strange to say this, but many Brazilians don’t support Brazil,” Kaka said on BeIn sports. “It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you’ll be like: ‘Wow’, he has something different here. In Brazil, he’s just a fat man walking down the street.” The statement was met by a round of laughter by the panellists, which included Gary Neville and John Terry.

Ronaldo has now responded to it.

“His English is not great. Perhaps he wanted to refer to a treatment that we all receive as successful Brazilians abroad. Perhaps culturally we receive a more special treatment outside Brazil than in Brazil itself”, he said. “There, I thought he was kind of confused when it came to conveying this idea of what he was trying to say …” Ronaldo said.