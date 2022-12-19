scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Ronaldo Nazario congratulates Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup

Messi has now surpassed Pele with 13 goals at World Cups and is tied for fourth with Just Fontaine on the all-time list. His seven in this year's tournament surpassed Maradona’s five at the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Lionel Messi fulfilled his dream of becoming World Champion on Sunday when Argentina defeated defending champions France 4-2 on penalties after a highly entertaining contest which saw the match end at 3-3 after regulation time as well as Extra Time.

Messi has been his country’s inspiration throughout the tournament in Qatar and scored twice in the game and people all around the world congratulated the living legend on his momentous achievement.

Ronaldo Nazario or Brazilian Ronaldo, as he is more famously known as, kept aside the heated Latin American rivalry between the two countries to laud Messi on Instagram.

“The football that this guy plays goes beyond any rivalry, even the historic one between Brazil and Argentina. I saw a lot of Brazilians – and people from all over the world – rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. Congratulations Messi!,” he wrote.

Football legend Pele had also congratulated Messi for winning his first World Cup. The former Brazilian star, who was hospitalised for health issues earlier this month, showered praise on France forward Kylan Mbappe too for scoring four goals (including one in penalty) in the final and termed Mbappe as the future of football.

“Today football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport,” Pele wrote on his Instagram handle.

He has now scored a national team-record 98 goals in 172 games. That places him third in the all-time scoring list for men’s internationals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (118) and Ali Daei (109).

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:45:31 pm
Shubhra Gupta’s list of best films of 2022, and why this will be the year Bollywood lost the plot

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
