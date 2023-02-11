scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Haaland join shirts to aid Turkey in earthquake relief

Big players from across Europe's top football leagues have been contributing signed shirts for auction, soliciting donations to the relief fund set by Turkish international Merih Demiral on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have all been part of the Team Demiral-led auction for setting funds for those affected by the devastating quake earlier this week. (Reuters)
The biggest names in world football have come together to provide aid to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey earlier this week. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Neymar Jr. and Eden Hazard have become part of Merih Demiral’s roster of player shirts to be auctioned for raising funds for the relief fund.

The Turkey and Atalanta player had solicited donations to the relief fund on Tuesday via his esports outfit, Team Demiral. It was on the same day that he confirmed that his former Serie A counterpart and five time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala had contributed their signed jerseys for auction with proceeds donated to a non-profit aiding earthquake disaster relief.

Demiral’s roster of players then expanded to Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski.

Friday saw the likes of World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi, his Paris Saint Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and the Manchester City striker Erling Haaland donate their shirts for the cause.

As of the last update, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus number 7 jersey fetched the highest bid at around $212,450.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday announced a donation of 200,000 euros (around $214,000) to support humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria. The football governing body also announced a 150,000 euro donation (around $160,000) to the Turkish Football Federation and 50,000 euros (close to $54,000) to two organizations helping disaster response in southern Turkey and Syria.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 12:44 IST
Chinchwad bypoll: No bat, only whistle, for rebel Rahul Kalate as election office allots symbols

