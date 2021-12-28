Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski: The big winners at Globe Soccer Awards

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and all the award winners pose during the Globe Soccer Awards (Source: Reuters)

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place in the Burj Khalifa – with Robert Lewandowski among the night’s big winners.

The Poland and Bayern Munich striker capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year’s best goalscorer – and the fans’ player of the year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo – who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday – sent a video message in recognition of his award as top goalscorer of all time.

Kylian Mbappe was honoured as the men’s player of the year – Alexia Putellas lifted the women’s title.

FULL LIST:

Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Men’s Player of the Year: Kylian Mbapp

Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski

Top best scorer of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo

Women’s Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Men’s Club of the Year: Chelsea

Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona

Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini

National Team of the Year: Italy

Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello

Sports Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)

Esports Player of the Year: Musaed Al-Dossary “Msdossary7”

Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC

Special Innovation Award: Serie A