Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski: The big winners at Globe Soccer Awards

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place in the Burj Khalifa – with Robert Lewandowski among the night’s big winners.
The Poland and Bayern Munich striker capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year’s best goalscorer – and the fans’ player of the year award.
🏆 Congratulations to Robert Lewandowski on winning the Maradona Award for best goalscorer at Globe Soccer Awards 2021 👏@lewy_official @fcbayern @pzpn_pl @dubaisc #Lewandowski #RL9 #globesoccer pic.twitter.com/BIpVx14Gtu
— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2021
Great evening in #Dubai😎 @Globe_Soccer pic.twitter.com/kxkJAWNL7l
— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) December 27, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo – who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday – sent a video message in recognition of his award as top goalscorer of all time.
Kylian Mbappe was honoured as the men’s player of the year – Alexia Putellas lifted the women’s title.
FULL LIST:
Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski
Men’s Player of the Year: Kylian Mbapp
Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski
Top best scorer of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo
Women’s Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Men’s Club of the Year: Chelsea
Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona
Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)
Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)
Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini
National Team of the Year: Italy
Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello
Sports Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)
Esports Player of the Year: Musaed Al-Dossary “Msdossary7”
Player Career Award: Ronaldinho
Best Youth Academy in Africa: ZED FC
Special Innovation Award: Serie A
