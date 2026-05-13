Ronaldo in disbelief after keeper’s howler prevents Al Nassr from sealing title

Drama ensued at the Saudi Pro League as the battle between the title contenders, Al Nassr and Al Hilal ended in a 1-1 draw with a last-gasp goal from a shocking blunder from the Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento. Had the game ended in a 1-0 win for Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team would have won the Saudi title for the first time in seven years. Instead, cameras caught the sight of Ronaldo in disbelief sitting on the Al Nassr bench moments after his teammate Bento had let a throw-in slip between his hands into the goal. The goal came 10 seconds before the full-time whistle.

What was bizarre about the goal was that Bento’s error came not due to pressure from an opposition player. It was Al Nassr defender Inigo Martinez who leapt and bumped into Bento as the Brazil goalkeeper jumped to catch a long throw from Al Hilal.

Cameras caught the expressive Ronaldo, who had been substituted by then, clutching his temple in disbelief after the goal.

WATCH: Highlights from Al Nassr vs Al Hilal

The 98th-minute goal in the Capital Derby at Al Awwal Park means that Al Nassr are still leading the SPL standings by five points. But the 2023-24 Saudi league champions Al Hilal can reduce that gap to two points on Saturday should they win their game in hand, at home to NEOM Sports Club.

Then, it will all come down to the final game of the season where Al Nassr host 15th-placed Damac and Al Hilal travel to Al Fayha, who sit 10th.

Before the dramatic final minutes, Al Nassr were cruising to a 1-0 victory, thanks to Mohamed Simakan slotting home a rebound on 37 minutes.

Ronaldo is yet to win the Saudi league title with Al Nassr and recently renewed his contract for two more years. When he announced his decision, he had said that the Saudi Pro League was among the five best leagues across the world.

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“We’re still improving, but I believe that in this moment we’re in [the] top five [leagues in the world] already. But I still believe that we continue to improve, and we have time – and we show the last two and a half years that the league is going up all the time,” Ronaldo had told the official website of the league in an interview.

“I’m happy because I know the league is very competitive. Only people who have never played in Saudi and don’t understand anything about football say this league is not in the top five. I believe 100 percent in my words and the people who play in this league know what I’m talking about.

“This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project, not [only] the next two years, but until 2034, which is the goal and will be the [FIFA] World Cup in Saudi Arabia – which I believe will be the most beautiful one ever. So I’m happy for two more years. I want to fight with the best teams in Saudi to win the league. I believe [in that] and it’s better to let’s see at the end of the day,” Ronaldo had added.