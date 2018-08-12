Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Ronaldo in intensive care in Ibiza with pneumonia

Brazilian legend Ronaldo was admitted on Friday evening with chest pains and is in intensive care in Ibiza where he was on holiday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 12, 2018 8:44:24 pm
The big question at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan centered on Ronaldo. (Source: AP)
Related News

Brazil great Ronaldo is in intensive care in a hospital on the island of Ibiza. According to reports in the western media, the former striker was admitted to Can Misses Hospital on Friday evening with chest pains where he was seen by doctors. Later that night, he requested transfer to the Nuestra Señora del Rosario hospital owned by Policlinica, a private health-care company.

According to reports, Ronaldo, who was on holiday in Ibiza, remains in intensive care and but has been ‘evolving favourably’. He is a regular traveler to Ibiza and also owns a house in the island.

Ronaldo had taken part in the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony in Russia. He has won the elusive trophy in 1994 and 2002 and has scored 62 times for Brazil. Two of those were the only ones that Brazil scored against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. He has played for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan in Europe and his career ended with Brazilian side Corinthians in 2011.

He picked up the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world in 1997 and 2002.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 