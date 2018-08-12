Ronaldo in intensive care in Ibiza with pneumonia

The big question at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan centered on Ronaldo. (Source: AP) The big question at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan centered on Ronaldo. (Source: AP)

Brazil great Ronaldo is in intensive care in a hospital on the island of Ibiza. According to reports in the western media, the former striker was admitted to Can Misses Hospital on Friday evening with chest pains where he was seen by doctors. Later that night, he requested transfer to the Nuestra Señora del Rosario hospital owned by Policlinica, a private health-care company.

According to reports, Ronaldo, who was on holiday in Ibiza, remains in intensive care and but has been ‘evolving favourably’. He is a regular traveler to Ibiza and also owns a house in the island.

Ronaldo had taken part in the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony in Russia. He has won the elusive trophy in 1994 and 2002 and has scored 62 times for Brazil. Two of those were the only ones that Brazil scored against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. He has played for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan in Europe and his career ended with Brazilian side Corinthians in 2011.

He picked up the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world in 1997 and 2002.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd