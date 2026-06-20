Ronaldo signals to press at training as Portugal count the cost of DR Congo draw

Cristiano Ronaldo had something to say to journalists at Portugal’s training session in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. He just didn’t use words.

During the first hydration break in training, the captain turned towards the media stand and, according to Portuguese reports, gestured with his arms and hands for them to leave. The open period had reached its time limit. The message was clear enough.

It was a small moment. But small moments accumulate when a team has just drawn 1-1 with DR Congo and their captain played 90 minutes without a shot on target.

A Bola’s front page on Friday did not need much elaboration. “Capitão debaixo de fogo.” Captain under fire. CR7 criticised from all directions, the paper said, but the team does not escape either. History warns Martínez that change is needed to win.