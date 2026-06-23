Ronaldo makes history, becomes first player to score in six different World Cups

Ronaldo became first player to score a goal in six different World Cup. (AP)

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo finally ended his goalscoring drought in major tournaments, scoring the opening goal against Uzbekistan to become the first player ever to net in six different FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo had previously achieved the feat of scoring in five different World Cups after netting against Ghana at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, the 41-year-old striker ended a barren run that had seen him go without a goal in his last 10 major tournament appearances, spanning World Cups and European Championships. During that spell, he had attempted 33 shots and amassed an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.5.

This was Ronaldo’s ninth World Cup goal overall, the joint-most by a Portugal player in World Cups, equalling Eusébio’s record.