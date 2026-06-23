Ronaldo makes history, becomes first player to score in six different World Cups

Ronaldo finally ended his goalscoring drought in major tournaments, scoring the opening goal against Uzbekistan

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 11:30 PM IST
Ronaldo became first player to score a goal in six different World Cup. (AP)Ronaldo became first player to score a goal in six different World Cup. (AP)
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Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo finally ended his goalscoring drought in major tournaments, scoring the opening goal against Uzbekistan to become the first player ever to net in six different FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo had previously achieved the feat of scoring in five different World Cups after netting against Ghana at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, the 41-year-old striker ended a barren run that had seen him go without a goal in his last 10 major tournament appearances, spanning World Cups and European Championships. During that spell, he had attempted 33 shots and amassed an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.5.

This was Ronaldo’s ninth World Cup goal overall, the joint-most by a Portugal player in World Cups, equalling Eusébio’s record.

Since making his debut in 2006, he has now scored in every World Cup he has played in.

Earlier, Argentine great Lionel Messi had become only the second player after Ronaldo to score in five different World Cups when he netted against Algeria. Messi had no goals to his name in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo edition-wise World Cup goals:

  • 2006 Germany: 1 goal
  • 2010 South Africa: 1 goal
  • 2014 Brazil: 1 goal
  • 2018 Russia: 4 goals
  • 2022 Qatar: 1 goal
  • 2026 USA/Mexico/Canada: 2 goals*

Goals in most FIFA World Cup editions:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo – 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)*
  • Lionel Messi – 5 (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
  • Miroslav Klose – 4 (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014)
  • Pele – 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)
  • Uwe Seeler – 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)

(More to follow)

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