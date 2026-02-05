Is Ronaldo’s Al Nassr strike over? Star could return for crucial Al Ittihad clash after joining team training

Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike at Al Nassr might be over after the talismanic forward returned to team training as they sharpen their weapon to face Al Ittihad in a crucial game of the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, who will turn 41 on Thursday, is also expected to lace up against Al Ittihad on Friday. The game has massive ramifications for the league standings: if Al Nassr win, they will go on top of the Saudi Pro League.

After refusing to play in Al Nassr’s last game, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in training on X on Wednesday. It must be noted that the Portuguese star’s return has not been confirmed either by the player or the club.