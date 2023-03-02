scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes signs for Barcelona’s youth academy

The 18-year-old, who previously terminated his contract with Brazilian Serie B club Cruzeiro, had been training with Barcelona's youth team on a trial basis since January.

Joao Mendes, the son of former Brazil forward Ronaldinho, has signed a contract with Barcelona's youth team, the Spanish club announced. (Twitter/Barca Universal)
Joao Mendes, the son of former Brazil forward Ronaldinho, has signed a contract with Barcelona’s youth team, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

According to an ESPN report, Mendes’s contract will run until summer 2024.

Ronaldinho, who now works as a club ambassador, spent five years at the Camp Nou as a player from 2003-08.

He played more than 200 matches for Barcelona and scored nearly 100 goals, helping them win the Champions League and two LaLiga titles. He was in the Brazil team who won the 2002 World Cup.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:29 IST
