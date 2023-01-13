scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Ronaldinho’s son is on trial with Barcelona U-19- Reports

However, the decision is still pending as to whether Moreira will give be given a contract or not.

Ronaldinho in action for Barcelona. (FILE)
Former Barcelona and Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho’s son is on trial with Barcelona Under-19 reports ESPN. 17-year-old Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira is training with Juvenil A side.

The teenager has been playing for the Brazilian club Cruzeiro since he was 14 but recently he rescinded the contract with the club.

Read |Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat passes $2.6 mn

Similar to his other family members Joa Mendes too is left-footed and can play across the front line of attack in different positions.

His uncle Roberto de Assis Moreira oversees his career-related things. Roberto also took care of Ronaldinho’s career.

Ronaldinho has been one of the greatest players in the history of Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi. He scored 94 goals in 207 games helping the Catalan club to win the Champions League in 2006 and two La Liga titles.

The superstar also represented Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, whilst was also a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002. He retired from football in 2015.

The Brazilian legend has jested about Messi’s longevity recently during their successful World Cup campaign.

“It’s his last World Cup, but I was sure he would come back and do whatever was necessary to win it. For me, he can play until he’s 50 because he has many more qualities than everyone else,” said Ronaldinho.

Years back, even before Messi joined the senior Barcelona team, Ronaldinho would have a memorable meeting with him at the youth team at Camp Now.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 09:00 IST
