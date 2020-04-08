Ronaldinho released from Paraguay prison, set to serve house arrest in hotel

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho is embraced by a woman as he arrives at a hotel where he is to stay under house arrest in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto De Assis Moreira spent a month in jail accused of entering Paraguay with fake passports. (Source: AP) Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho is embraced by a woman as he arrives at a hotel where he is to stay under house arrest in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto De Assis Moreira spent a month in jail accused of entering Paraguay with fake passports. (Source: AP)

Ronaldinho has been released from prison in Paraguay after serving 32 days despite facing six-month sentence over fake passports. The Brazilian football legend is now placed in house arrest due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has claimed for than 82000 lives worldwide.

The 40-year-old reportedly paid a £1.3million bond after he, along with his brother, were charged of entering the South American country with fake passports last month. The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner and former Barcelona star were being kept at Asuncion prison after a court in Paraguay refused his bail and rejected appeals for house arrest.

The 2002 World Cup winner had also said that he went to Asunción for business reasons. The former footballer and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has been jailed. Ronaldinho’s passport was seized in November 2018 because of a lawsuit over alleged environmental crimes.

Ronaldinho even participated in a 5-a-side tournament with other inmates and scored five goals, setting up six more as his side won 11-2, according to Paraguayan news outlet Hoy.

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho is playing football in jail and he’s running the show by doing some tricks and flicks. This is like FIFA street in real life. 😲 pic.twitter.com/8tmXlgaW46 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 14, 2020

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner celebrated his 40th birthday on March 21 inside the prison with his older brother, Roberto Assis, who is also spending time with him for the same crime. And now, a video has surfaced from the Paraguayan prison, showing the World Cup-winner taking part in a game of foot-volleyball with other inmates.

Ronaldinho turned 40 recently on March 21 and celebrated his birthday in the prison with his elder brother Roberto Assis and the World Cup-winner taking part in a game of foot-volleyball with other inmates.

While we’re all in quarantine due to coronavirus, Ronaldinho’s life in a Paraguayan prison really doesn’t seem so bad… pic.twitter.com/bs2X94reqX — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 30, 2020

Talking about Ronaldinho’s stay in the prison, former Paraguay international Nelson Cuevas said, “He is sad. It’s not what he’s used to. The place is big and he was able to play football too. He is with his brother in a room with two beds.”

