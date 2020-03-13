Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
As world football halts, Ronaldinho readies to play tournament in prison

According to media reports from Paraguay, where Ronaldinho is in jail for having entered with an illegal passport, the Brazilian superstar is in high demand for a prison football tournament - the prize of which is a 16-kg pig!

By: Sports Desk | Published: March 13, 2020 10:37:10 pm
Ronaldinho is now lodged in a Paraguay prison on charges of having entered the country on an illegal passport.

Ronaldinho’s life has taken a nosedive this month but the former Brazilian footballer’s presence has reportedly increased the stakes of a prison 5-a-side tournament in Paraguay, the country where he is being held in jail.

Ronaldinho is being kept in a prison in Asuncion following their arrest for allegedly entering the country with falsified documents.

According to ABC TV Paraguay, the former Brazil and Barcelona star has been asked by various inmates to join their football teams.

“If Ronaldinho agrees to play in the prisoners’ tournament, he won’t be allowed to score goals,” journalist Ivan Leguizamon said.”He will have to pass the ball to another player to score. That’s the condition that his incarcerated teammates will impose on him.”As always, ‘Dinho took the ‘rigorous’ rule with a broad smile.”

According to further reports, the prize for the tournament is a 16-kg pig.

These reports come on a day when football all around the world has been halted over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League and Bundesliga were suspended on Friday, following similar actions in the La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Serie A.

