As world football halts, Ronaldinho readies to play tournament in prison

Ronaldinho is now lodged in a Paraguay prison on charges of having entered the country on an illegal passport. Ronaldinho is now lodged in a Paraguay prison on charges of having entered the country on an illegal passport.

Ronaldinho’s life has taken a nosedive this month but the former Brazilian footballer’s presence has reportedly increased the stakes of a prison 5-a-side tournament in Paraguay, the country where he is being held in jail.

While football is brought to a halt by coronavirus, Ronaldinho is still in jail in Paraguay and is set to play in a prison tournament for the chance to win a 16kg suckling pig (according to @ABCTVpy, via @sport) !! #COVID19 https://t.co/9hk3OWhLoZ — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 13, 2020

Ronaldinho is being kept in a prison in Asuncion following their arrest for allegedly entering the country with falsified documents.

According to ABC TV Paraguay, the former Brazil and Barcelona star has been asked by various inmates to join their football teams.

“If Ronaldinho agrees to play in the prisoners’ tournament, he won’t be allowed to score goals,” journalist Ivan Leguizamon said.”He will have to pass the ball to another player to score. That’s the condition that his incarcerated teammates will impose on him.”As always, ‘Dinho took the ‘rigorous’ rule with a broad smile.”

Si Ronaldinho acepta jugar el torneo de presos, no podrá meter gol. Tendrá que dársela a otro jugador para que convierta. Esa es la condición que le impusieron sus compañeros carceleros. Como siempre, Dinho tomó con una amplia sonrisa la “rigurosa” regla. https://t.co/jX7zDRZgon — Iván Leguizamón (@ivanciclon) March 10, 2020

According to further reports, the prize for the tournament is a 16-kg pig.

These reports come on a day when football all around the world has been halted over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League and Bundesliga were suspended on Friday, following similar actions in the La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Serie A.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd