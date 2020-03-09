Follow Us:
Monday, March 09, 2020
Ronaldinho’s first picture from Paraguay prison emerges

Ronaldinho, the 2002 World Cup winner and former Barcelona star, was preparing to take a flight back to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, shortly before the arrests.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 9, 2020 8:45:31 pm
Ronaldinho was arrested Friday night in a hotel in Asunción, Paraguay’s capital, and accused of using false Paraguayan ID documents. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Ronaldinho’s first images as a prisoner in the Paraguayan prison emerged online after the Brazilian footballer was caught with a fake passport. Earlier, Ronaldinho and his brother were taken in handcuffs to a courthouse in Paraguay on Saturday following their arrest for allegedly entering the country with falsified documents.

The Brazilian brothers were arrested Friday night in a hotel in Asunción, Paraguay’s capital, and accused of using false Paraguayan ID documents.

Queiroz had said Ronaldinho, the 2002 World Cup winner and former Barcelona star, was preparing to take a flight back to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, shortly before the arrests.

Ronaldinho and Assis had said they went to Asunción for business reasons.

The former footballer and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has been jailed.

Ronaldinho’s passport was seized in November 2018 because of a lawsuit over alleged environmental crimes.

Here is the latest photo-

Meanwhile, prosecutors are seeking to extend the detention of 39-year-old Ronaldinho and brother Roberto Assis, while defense lawyer Sérgio Queiroz says they should be freed because they are not a threat or flight risk.

(With AP inputs)

