Ronaldinho is sad in jail: Visiting friend Nelson Cuevas

Nelson Cuevas with Ronaldinho Nelson Cuevas with Ronaldinho

Former River Plate striker and Ronaldinho’s friend Nelson Cuevas visited the Brazilian football legend who is currently behind the bars for allegedly attempting to enter Paraguay with a fake passport.

After meeting Ronaldinho, Cuevas confessed that the 39-year old is ‘sad’ because of the situation he is in and hoped that the former Barcelona player can get out soon. Ronaldinho is in jail alongside brother Roberto de Assis.

Speaking to Argentinian publication Infobae, Cuevas said: “He is sad. Hopefully, he can get out soon. He is just sad because of the situation. His lawyers are handling the rest. I hope he can get out of there soon.”

Quiero dar una fuerza tremenda a este genio q marco historia en el fútbol mundial y decir q hay paraguayos que lo apoyamos con todo !!! pic.twitter.com/klSqovodVZ — nelson cuevas (@pipinocuevas23) March 14, 2020

Ronaldinho chilling signing autographs and drinking alcohol in a Paraguayan prison. 🍺🖋 Still have no idea how one of the most famous men in Brazil thought he could get into Paraguay with a fake Paraguayan passport. 🇧🇷🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/QqfnXBYC8m — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 11, 2020

Football postponed everywhere but Ronaldinho is playing while in jail in Paraguay. This should be live on Sky & BT.#Brazil ⚽️🔥pic.twitter.com/j66t6IBtjZ — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) March 14, 2020

Ronaldinho is located in a specialised unit and Cuevas agreed that he was kept more comfortable in comparison to the other inmates. “In comparison to other penitentiaries, yes,” the former Paraguay international said. “But it’s not what he’s used to. The place is big and he was able to play football too. He is with his brother in a room with two beds.”

On Saturday, Ronaldinho scored five goals and set up six more as his side won 11-2, according to Paraguayan news outlet Hoy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.