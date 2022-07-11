Romeo Bends it like his father David Beckham, scores stunning free kick

Iconic England player David Beckham was very well known for his devastating freekicks during his time with the Three Lions and Manchester United. His son Romeo Beckham looked like his mirror image recently when he scored a freekick for the junior side of the United States club Inter Miami II.

This was the first goal of the season for the 19-year-old and it took place against local rivals Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park. With just 6 minutes left from full time, Inter Miami II got a freekick and Beckham stepped up.

It was like watching the younger version of David Beckham when Romeo’s shot from range beat the goalkeeper low at the near post. The TV commentator said, ‘I think we’ve seen this before.’ The goal gave Miami a two-goal cushion in a game which they won 3-1.

Romeo Beckham scores a free kick for Inter Miami II and a) his stance and technique is eerily similar to pops and b) my god I’m watching David Beckham’s son highlights. ME: 👴🏼 pic.twitter.com/7OZSNQQy3M — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 11, 2022

The one that had the goal that shook the world. Mr. David Beckham. pic.twitter.com/EmECJkGWwr — RG A-A-RON (@BleedOrange007) January 15, 2019

David Beckham took to Instagram and said, “Well done mate! So proud of @romeobeckham. First goal in a Miami shirt” to which Romeo replied “Love you Dad, that was for you.”

David Beckham holds the record for the most Premier League free kicks scored with 18. He also scored a last-minute free kick for England against Greece to help England qualify for the 2002 World Cup which was termed as “The Goal That Shook The World.”