scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Romeo Bends it like his father David Beckham, scores stunning free kick

This was the first goal of the season for the 19-year-old and it took place against local rivals Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park.

By: Sports Desk |
July 11, 2022 8:21:51 pm
It was like watching the younger version of David Beckham when Romeo's shot from range beat the goalkeeper low at the near post. (Twitter/Screengrab)

Iconic England player David Beckham was very well known for his devastating freekicks during his time with the Three Lions and Manchester United. His son Romeo Beckham looked like his mirror image recently when he scored a freekick for the junior side of the United States club Inter Miami II.

This was the first goal of the season for the 19-year-old and it took place against local rivals Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park. With just 6 minutes left from full time, Inter Miami II got a freekick and Beckham stepped up.

It was like watching the younger version of David Beckham when Romeo’s shot from range beat the goalkeeper low at the near post. The TV commentator said, ‘I think we’ve seen this before.’ The goal gave Miami a two-goal cushion in a game which they won 3-1.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter went ballistic with comments such as “Like father, like son”, “Bend it like Beckham and “Following in his father’s footsteps.”

David Beckham took to Instagram and said, “Well done mate! So proud of @romeobeckham. First goal in a Miami shirt” to which Romeo replied “Love you Dad, that was for you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...Premium
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

David Beckham holds the record for the most Premier League free kicks scored with 18. He also scored a last-minute free kick for England against Greece to help England qualify for the 2002 World Cup which was termed as “The Goal That Shook The World.”

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 11: Latest News