Romelu Lukaku says Jay-Z convinced him to return to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is keen to stay at Inter Milan rather than move back to Chelsea once the season-long loan will end. The Belgian striker revealed that it was rap superstar Jay-Z, who convinced him to come back to Italy.

“Jay-Z was the first person who called me after Atalanta-Sassuolo [when Inter won Serie A]. I was in shock,” he told Sky Italia.

“We spent some time together in New York and then he pushed me too to return to Inter.

“He’s a person who follows football a lot, he always follows Inter. He’s truly a nice person.”

Lukaku had earlier re-joined teen club, Chelsea, for in a record £ 97.5 million deal from Inter in 2021, but just a year later, he was back in Italy. Lukaku has admitted he hopes his loan can turn permanent.

“Everyone knows what I want,” he said. “Now I have to do everything necessary with the team for Inter to win and then we can talk to Chelsea.

“I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work hard and then in the end we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution.”

Lukaku has made just five appearances in all competitions this season for Inter, netting twice and assisting once.

Advertisement

The forward also heaped praise on the Inter fans and called them the best in the world.

“Inter fans are really special, for me they are the best in the world,” said the 29-year-old.

“Because even if we are in difficulty they are always there to help the team. It was a surprise for me, I thought they were angry with me.

Advertisement

“But in the end they know I’ve always had Inter in my heart. Even if I left, they know I’ve always had Inter in my heart.

“I’ve had conversations with my team-mates, with people from the club and they know I’ve told the truth about why I’m I left.

“Now I’m back and I hope to stay in the future. I mean that for me Inter is worth everything.”