scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

Romelu Lukaku wins Serie A MVP award after guiding Inter to title win

Romelu Lukaku scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists to help Inter clinch a first Serie A title in 11 years this season.

By: Reuters |
June 1, 2021 10:17:55 am
Romelu Lukaku has recently been linked with a surprise move back to Chelsea. (File)

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has been named as the best overall MVP of Serie A, the official league award for the player of the season.

The Belgium international scored 24 league goals and provided 11 assists to help Inter clinch a first Serie A title in 11 years this season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was selected as the best forward after he scored 29 league goals, making him the top scorer in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic was named the best Under-23 player and Gianluigi Donnarumma the best goalkeeper after he kept 14 clean sheets for AC Milan, while the top defender award went to Atalanta’s Cristian Romero.

Nicolo Barella picked up the best midfielder award to join Inter teammate Lukaku on the honours list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Champions League Final
UCL final in pics: Kings of Europe Chelsea beat City to win Champions League
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 01: Latest News