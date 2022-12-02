Romelu Lukaku cuts frustrated figure after spurning clear chances against Croatia

Romelu Lukaku endured a torrid time in the match against Croatia, spurning clear chances as Belgium were held 0-0 and exited the tournament from the Group stage itself.

After the match, the striker cut a anguished figure as he let out his frustrations on the plexiglass window of his team’s dugout. He was also caught on camera breaking down and crying and being consoled by assistant manager Thierry Henry.

For Lukaku’s first missed chance, Carrasco stormed through on goal before his path was blocked and the ball found its way to Lukaku who somehow hit the post with the goal gaping. He then inexplicably headed over from close range, although replays showed De Bruyne had probably taken the ball out of play before crossing.

Lukaku missed two chances from point-blank range in the dying minutes, diverting Thomas Meunier’s crisp shot wide and then looking on bemused as the ball bounced into his midriff with the goal at his mercy before it bobbled harmlessly to the keeper.

Croatia, who next play the winners of Group E, finished with five points, two behind Morocco who beat already-eliminated Canada 2-1 to top the table. Belgium were third with four points after winning just one of their three games.

A lot has been made of Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, a collection of prodigious talents from the biggest clubs, who have perennially been among the favourites at international tournaments for the best part of a decade.

Yet they have never tasted glory and with the brightest lights, such as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, already north of 30, it is unlikely they will get another chance at the World Cup.

