‘Chris, I love you’: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Belgium goal to Christian Eriksen

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ran to the cameras after scoring the opening goal of the Euro 2020 clash against Russia and gestured to the screen saying ‘Chris, Chris, I love you’.

Christian Eriksen, who had collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening match of the tournament a couple of hours earlier, is Lukaku’s club teammate at Inter Milan.

The video of Lukaku’s goal and his message to Christian Eriksen. It’s more than just a game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1hStucsEAf — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) June 12, 2021

Opening the scoring in the 10th minute of the match, Lukaku wheeled away towards the corner flag but gestured to his Belgium teammates to wait as he went over to the cameras to deliver his message to his club teammate Eriksen.

Eriksen is currently stable and responding in hospital, where he is undergoing further tests, according to a statement from the Danish FA.

Belgium have taken a 1-0 lead in Russia.

Meanwhile in Denmark, the Denmark vs Finland match restarted after a 2-hour break. Fans of the Finnish and Danish teams were heard chanting Eriksen’s name in unision.

Danish and Finnish fans chanting “Christian Eriksen” together 🙏 (via @JonasHoyBruun)pic.twitter.com/w7TvUv7PAv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2021

Denmark, despite dominating possession in the match, lost the match to Finland 1-0, with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the nation’s first ever goal in the competition.