Rohit Danu becomes youngest I-League scorer as Indian Arrows beat Aizawl 1-0

Indian Arrows snatched a 1-0 victory from hosts and former Champions Aizawl FC, courtesy a solitary goal from teenager Rohit Danu in the Hero I-League in Aizawal on Saturday. By virtue of this goal, Danu also became the youngest player to score a goal in the I-League beating fellow Arrows starlet Jitendra Singh to the record, at the age of 16 years, five months and 27 days.

The match that was played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Aizawl saw Indian Arrows rise up in the Hero I-League points table to the ninth position, while hosts Aizawl FC slipped a place to be in the 10th spot. Anwar Ali of Indian arrows was adjudged as the Hero of the Match. As expected, Aizawl, fresh from their fighting win against Gokulam Kerala FC in their last encounter, started on an attacking note. However, the Indian Arrows, who are known for their rock-solid defence, stood up to their reputation, denying the hosts any clear chance.

Their persistence was soon rewarded when a faulty pass from Aizawl’s Nigerian defender – Kareem Nurain to Lalronsonga was cleverly intercepted at the centre line by Arrows mid-fielder Khumanthem Meetei. Meetei thereafter made a beautiful run from the centre line to play a superb pass to Rohit Danu just outside the box, who made no mistakes in ensuring that the ball ended up in the back of the net on the 14th minute.

The game, thereafter, saw Aizawl come back with added enthusiasm but full marks to the dedicated defence line of the Arrows, the hosts couldn’t really make the most of their experience in finding an equaliser.

The closest that Aizawl probably came to beating the Arrows defence and scoring was when Rochher Zella missed an open scoring opportunity, misdirecting the ball off an inch-perfect pass from Fanai. The game thereafter was a mix of attempts from both sides as the first half came to closure with Indian Arrows leading by a solitary goal.

The second half began with Aizawl FC pressing hard to score from the first minute, but the Arrows solid defence line was way too hard for them to breach. Numerous attempts to score by the former champions were foiled time and again by the young visitors through some beautiful interceptions inside the box, while on a few occasions when the hosts did breach the Arrows defenders, it was their goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, who stood tall enough to deny Aizawl a chance to equalise.

On the other hand, Indian Arrows took a few attempts at the Aizawl goal on the counter but failed to double their lead. The second half, which was played mostly out on the midfield, came to an end with the young Indian Arrows completing a 1-0 victory.

Anthony Wolfe on target as Churchill Brothers beat Minerva

Churchill Brothers made it two wins in a row after Anthony Wolfe struck twice in the second-half against Minerva Punjab to climb to third place in the I-League football tournament. Wolfe was adjudged Hero of the Match for his efforts from the bench.

With this win, Churchill have posted 19 points on the board, and are one ahead of Real Kashmir. However, the ‘Red Machines’ have played one game extra, and the side from the northern-most state of India can reclaim the third spot if they can notch up three points against Mohun Bagan at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Meanwhile, defending champions Minerva Punjab remained seventh with 13 points from 11 games (3 wins, 4 draws, 4 losses). Minerva coach Paul Munster introduced Japanese attacker Yu Koboki in place of his compatriot Hitova Ayemi in the 35th minute. Koboki immediately looked to impact the game, as he initiated a couple of quick attacks towards the fag end of the first half.

In the 44th minute, he was laid-off by midfielder Akash Sangwan inside the box but was crowded out, before Churchill keeper James Kithan collected the ball. A couple of minutes later, the Japanese attacker again combined with William Opoku, but Koboki was flagged off-side.

Changing over to the second half, Churchill boss Petre Gigiu gave it 10 minutes, before bringing on his super-sub Anthony Wolfe. The Trinidadian forward wasted no time and put the Red Machines ahead on the 61st minute.

The 35-year-old put Churchill’s three points beyond doubt with just six minutes of regulation time left on the clock, when he slotted a penalty to the left of Minerva keeper Bhaskar Roy.

After a great start to the season, Gigiu’s side had suffered somewhat of a slump, when they dropped six points in four matches. However, the Red Machines seem to have bounced back with two wins on the trot, and will now be raring to go against Gokulam in their next match.

Meanwhile, its dark days for Minerva, as they have picked up only two points in their last four matches. Although the defending champions are just three points from the top half of the table, they are also slipping dangerously close to the drop zone.