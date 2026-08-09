Rodrigo de Paul honours Lionel Messi and family after scoring in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, celebrates after scoring a goal, wearing the shirt of teammate Lionel Messi (10) who did not play due to death of his father, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Monterrey, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul sent a tribute to his national team captain who lost his father on Friday. After scoring for Inter Miami against Monterrey in a Leagues Cup clash, de Paul removed his jersey and reveled that he was wearing Messi’s No 10 shirt underneath it as he celebrated the goal.

Messi did not take part in the match because his father Jorge died at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario, Argentina on Friday. News of Messi senior’s death was first reported in Argentinian news outlets before tributes came in from Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s childhood club, and Club Atletico Rosario Central, the football club based in the city of Rosario that was Lionel Messi’s birthplace as well.