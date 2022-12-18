‘Tomorrow whatever happens, thank you for always accompanying us’: Rodrigo De Paul pens down heartfelt note to Argentina fans before final

Rodrigo De Paul has been nicknamed Lionel Messi’s “bodyguard” since a 3-0 victory over Honduras in September. After one of several fouls on Argentina’s superstar, the midfielder sprinted towards the assailant and remonstrated with the referee.

He did not relinquish his guardian duties after the final whistle, when the Atletico Madrid man was seen rescuing Messi from being swarmed by Honduran players and officials desperate for a picture with the 35-year-old.

The box-to-box mid-fielder became a meme during the ongoing World Cup with never letting Messi getting out of his sight.

“I care a lot about Leo, and I know he cares a lot about me. Off the pitch we are close because we have fun, we are friends. And I have a good time with my friends,” he had said on his friendship with Messi.

On Saturday, the industrious midfielder wrote a heartfelt note to the Argentina fans before their summit clash against France.

He said: “A World Cup is played every 4 years, playing it is crowning everything you did in that time with the most important event in the world. In these 4 years we have managed to write very important pages of our country on the basis of many efforts, much pressure but with one goal, that all of you feel represented by this team, not only that we achieved it, but see we got that all Argentinians are united by a dream.

“This process allowed us to achieve unthinkable things, achieve the record for unbeaten matches in our country, become champion again after 28 years at the Maracaná, lift another title at Wembley and close this road playing a world final…

“The most important achievement is that we were able to overcome every barrier and reach each house to give them a moment of happiness, something to smile, an excuse to hug and above all that we feel very proud of the country where we were born.

“We have many things to grow as a society, but I think we gave a clear example that with a lot of work and dedication everything is possible, it depends on each one, to believe in what we do and not be afraid to dream that as difficult as it seems, believe me that they can achieve it.

“Tomorrow, whatever happens, thank you for always accompanying us, for sweating the shirt with us and leaving your voice in every song. More than ever ALL TOGETHER.”