Rodri: Spain’s omnipresent all-action hero — the mastermind who dismantled France

Rodri likes to break moulds and counsel. When he was a teenager, growing up in Madrid’s commuter suburb of Villanueva de la Cañada, his father Antonio shouted at him to be more selfish, score more goals. A defender himself for a countryside club, he used to advise him: “No one remembers tackles, they will only remember the yellow cards and sending offs.” Rodri didn’t listen. His comfort space was the midfield. “I could watch the game, I could read the game,” he would say.

Years later, Pep Guardiola would instruct him: “You are moving too much. The holding midfielder has to be there. Don’t move. Be there.” The weight of the world’s most deified manager carries more weight than an amateur footballer. He listened and became the bulwark of Pep’s treble-winning season and one of the finest players of the world; he became a rare player the Spanish managing guru over depended on.

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But in Dallas, against France in the World Cup semi-final, the Spanish captain eschewed Pep’s advice. In Spain’s 2-0 win the goal-scorers were Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro but it was Rodri who wore the costume of an all-action hero. He was there, here, and everywhere. His pitch map is akin to green ink spread over a blank sheet, blotches splashed from France’s box to under the nose of Spain’s goal-keeper.

Yet, when you try to recreate his standout moments, you would scratch your head. None of the long-range screamers in clutch hours; none of the rasping headers; no lung-busting runs, no smouldering hubris. A classical Rodri image is him dispensing instructions, exhorting his men to keep the shape and order, urging them to keep calm and ride the storm.

He doesn’t produce iconic images; he can’t be measured through numbers, even though numbers are suggestive of his dominance. Against France the stats read: 87% pass accuracy, 15 carries, 4/4 aerial duels contested, 4 tackles, 2 clearances and recoveries apiece. His World Cup numbers are even more glowing: Most distance covered (83.47 km), most passes completed (629 with 94% accuracy) and most line breaking passes (62).

Rodri and Lamine Yamal (19) chat as they walk among sprinklers during the World Cup semifinal match vs France. (AP) Rodri and Lamine Yamal (19) chat as they walk among sprinklers during the World Cup semifinal match vs France. (AP)

Then he vanishes from the screen. For, he has found a pocket of space left unoccupied by a defender who had advanced; for, there is unmanned real estate where he could man so that the forward with the ball has a passing outlet; or there is a channel that needs reinforcement. He is the defensive screen, the auxiliary defender, the stopgap attacking forward, the one-stop-solution for shape stability and shape sustenance. In trouble, when short of ideas, they simply pass to him, or just gaze sideways. Often he understands his colleagues’ needs even before they do. He is beside them even before they realise he is.

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Numerous times in the semifinal, when Kylian Mbappe and Pau Cubarsi were locked in a tussle for the ball, Rodri would be by Cubarsi’s side, as an extra man and a figure of assurance. Mbappe is wary too, he feels suddenly inhibited by Rodri’s persona. He lets him breathe, or any one around him, be it the attritional Marc Cucurella the fullback, or the attacking forward Fabian Ruiz or Dani Olmo or Lamine Yamal.

With his positioning, timing and movements, he makes deep midfield control into a kind of physical art form. He makes those around him shine brighter, bringing out the best in all those around him. Pep once explained: “Just his presence, not even touching the ball? The other 10 players feel safe, better. They play better even if he doesn’t touch the ball. Just the fact that he is there.” He modulates the game’s tempo, switches it back and forth, like in an orchestra, improvises and innovates. Guardiola would also praise his “character when the situation is going wrong.”

He shirks away from all the limelight. He doesn’t leave social media footprint, seldom woos scandals, drove a humble second hand Opel Corsa for much of his Villarreal days. He stayed in university dormitories so that he could complete a Business Studies and Economics degree. He watched as many games on television as possible to understand how football worked. “When I was a kid, I was more interested in understanding football than enjoying it. I was interested in how it worked. I could see that if I understood the game I would have an advantage, especially at a young age when few players have that conceptual understanding,” he told El Pais.

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Yet, years ago no one thought he would be this superlative a footballer. When an Atletico Madrid scout picked him from a local club CF Rayo Majadahonda, the club’s youth thought he was too small to be a defensive midfielder. He was skinny and not too tall. Nonetheless, they took him in the U14 squad, where he left coach Maurico Elena wowed with his intelligence. “He was small, but you could see he was a boy who had vision and intelligence. He was quick. He was already able to read the game in a way that wasn’t normal for players of his age,” he told ESPN Spain.

Though schooled in the academies of Atletico and Villarreal, with philosophies antithetical to Barcelona’, his footballing precepts were Barcelona’s. “In 2008 I was watching Marcos Senna and Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Santi Cazorla: they were the ones that imposed that winning style on the team, a style which evolved and won us the World Cup,” he once said. “I watched (Sergio) Busquets especially closely. He, and others, laid down a model of playing I knew I had to follow.”

Busquets, the Barcelona metronome, was his idol. Yet, he did not blindly copy him. But redefined the holding midfielder role (even though it is an inadequate description) in his own way. His genius is that he strips down his functions to details and processes which one he should prioritise against which team. Against France, he had to be an all action hero. He became one, even if he moved too much, breaking his guru’s advice.