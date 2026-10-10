Augsburg’s Fellhauer scores fastest goal in Bundesliga history in game vs Bayern

Augsburg’s Robin Fellhauer etched his name in Bundesliga history when he scored in 8 seconds, the fastest goal in the league, against Bayern Munich on Saturday. The goal came about when Bayern played the ball back from the kickoff to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, tried a chipped clearance but got it horribly wrong which allowed Fellhauer to score. The match ultimately ended all square with the score at 2-2.

The Bavarians, ‌whose only league defeat in their last 48 matches was by Augsburg in January, upped their game after the break, having an effort ruled offside in the 51st before Ismael Saibari bagged the equaliser ⁠four minutes later. It ⁠was another Neuer error that put Augsburg ahead again in the 64th ⁠minute, ‌the 40-year-old punching Calvin Brackelmann’s ​shot into the path of ‌Rodrigo Ribeiro who only had to push the ball over the line.