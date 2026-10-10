Augsburg’s Fellhauer scores fastest goal in Bundesliga history in game vs Bayern

Augsburg’s Robin Fellhauer etched his name in Bundesliga history when he scored in 8 seconds, the fastest goal in the league, against Bayern Munich on Saturday. The goal came about when Bayern played the ball back from the kickoff to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, tried a chipped clearance but got it horribly wrong which allowed Fellhauer to score. The match ultimately ended all square with the score at 2-2.
The Bavarians, whose only league defeat in their last 48 matches was by Augsburg in January, upped their game after the break, having an effort ruled offside in the 51st before Ismael Saibari bagged the equaliser four minutes later. It was another Neuer error that put Augsburg ahead again in the 64th minute, the 40-year-old punching Calvin Brackelmann’s shot into the path of Rodrigo Ribeiro who only had to push the ball over the line.
Bayern battled back once more, however, when Harry Kane, who hit the woodwork in the first half, cut the ball back for Nathaniel Brown to tap in the equaliser 10 minutes from time. Gnabry hit the post three minutes but Bayern had to settle for a point and second place on 11. Borussia Dortmund are top on 13 points.
⚡️ HISTORY IN JUST 8 SECONDS! 😱 Robin Fellhauer scores the fastest goal in Bundesliga history against Bayern Munich! Neuer can’t believe it! 🥶⚽️
#Bundesliga #FCBayern #ManuelNeuer #Football https://t.co/ygauyG5Iuo
— Shot Football (@shotfootballapp) October 10, 2026
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had said his team’s visit to Augsburg was a “priority game” after its only league loss against Augsburg in Munich last season, but he can’t have imagined making a worse start to what ultimately ended in the draw – the second time in five games that Bayern has dropped points this season.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen, the only team to break Bayern’s dominance in any of the last 14 seasons, held on for a 4-3 win in Mainz, continuing its upturn in form under Spanish coach Carles Martinez. Livan Burcu scored late for Union Berlin to beat promoted Elversberg 1-0 for its first win of the season. Also, Stuttgart enjoyed a 2-2 draw in Paderborn and Hamburger SV drew at Hoffenheim 2-2.
(With agency inputs)