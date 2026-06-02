Roberto Baggio: The 1994 legend no missed penalty could erase

Madonna saw it coming. So did Japan, Shakira and a generation of Italian cartoonists. The Divine Ponytail remains football's most loved tragic hero - and the 2026 World Cup is the perfect moment to remember why.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJun 2, 2026 09:54 PM IST
BaggioFormer Italian footballer Roberto Baggio. (FILE photo)
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The popstar knew before the pundits did.

Madonna, sporting her own scrunched power-high ponytail and a No 15 Italy jersey, had already made her call on Roberto Baggio. On her Blonde Ambition Tour in Rome, just two days after the 1990 World Cup, she had spoken proper football: “That goal against Czechoslovakia was marvellous.” Football snobs scoffed when she added, “I didn’t know his name then, but that goal and his big green eyes conquered me.” By 1994, she had anointed him the “Cutest.” The rest of the world was catching up.

The footballing flock called him the Divine Ponytail – Il Divin Codino – after he embraced Nichiren Buddhism in 1985 following a career-threatening knee injury in Campania so severe he was told he might not walk normally again. The faith he found in recovery was not incidental – it became the stillness you could see in him under pressure, the composure that looked almost unreasonable given the moments he was asked to produce it in. Unlike 2026, Norway had pestered the Azzurri plenty in the group stage, but it was the non-related Dino Baggio – no connection beyond the surname – who scored Italy’s only group win. By the knockouts, coach Arrigo Sacchi was being hectored to bench Roberto. He had struggled to score. Italy had scraped through.

What followed over the next three matches became something else entirely.

It started against Nigeria in the Round of 16. Italy trailing 1-0, 88th minute, tournament effectively over, Sacchi’s selections being loudly questioned, one man left to answer. Roberto Mussi, the versatile defender who could swap full back for centre back, turned to play the ball back, and Baggio used the inner foot – the calcaneus, cuboid and metatarsal working together – to rifle an equaliser into the side netting. He then converted the overtime penalty to send Italy through. Four of his five goals at that tournament were angular strikes aimed at the side meshing – geometrically the most efficient way to beat a goalkeeper with the inner foot. The precision was a pattern, not an accident.

In the quarter-final, Spain dominated the second half. Spanish striker Julio Salinas had a one-on-one and missed. “We controlled the game,” he would say afterwards. “But Italy got only the one play.” Dino Baggio floated a pass over midfield, Giuseppe Signori picked it up and redirected it a moment before being tackled, and Roberto moved with sudden sharpness to get onside. Zubizarreta, considered among Europe’s best goalkeepers, came out to close the angle. Baggio drifted past him as if the decision had already been made, and found the corner. Italy were in the semi-finals.

“We started this tournament suffering,” Signori said. “I think we will suffer until the very end.”

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At Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, 77,000 watching, semi-final stakes, against Bulgaria. Baggio produced the tournament’s finest goal. He turned past Yankov, left Hubchev behind with a feinting dribble, and curled the ball around Ivanov into the bottom corner – Mihaylov beaten again. Three of his four knockout goals had come when Italy needed them most, in the dying stages, the pattern of late rescue so consistent it stopped feeling like luck. Three quarters of the Italian squad were cramping by the final whistle. Brazil waited in the final.

When the goalless final went to penalties, context matters. Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro had both missed – the third and fourth kicks – making it Brazil 3, Italy 2 going into the fifth. Had Baggio scored, Italy would still have needed Brazil to miss their last kick to win. It was not, in the arithmetic, decisive. But Baggio, who had been finding corners and side netting all tournament, shellacked it over the crossbar. The image – hands on hips, jersey half tucked, head hanging – went around the world and never really left.

“I’ll never forgive myself,” he would say.

Italy went out on penalties in all three World Cups he featured in. The wound stayed open. Italy tried, in its way, to help him close it. Sonnets and songs were written about his odyssey. Advertisers made films with alternate endings where he scores. Sitcoms had priests solemnly chanting his name alongside Alessandro Costacurta – “grant unto them eternal rest” – delivered with entirely straight faces. Italian creatives wrote him into the Mickey Mouse universe, into Duck Tales. Japan, his spiritual home as a Buddhist, worked him into the iconic Captain Tsubasa manga – and gave him a different ending.

In 2010, Shakira’s Waka Waka, the anthem of that year’s World Cup, montaged his 1994 heroics prominently – penalty miss included. Not erased. Included. Because by then the world had decided that the miss was part of the story, not the end of it.

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Madonna had seen it first. The ponytail, the green eyes, the goals. She just didn’t know yet what the penalty would add. Just short of Divine, he became the people’s adored Ponytail.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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