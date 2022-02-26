Robert Lewandowski supports Poland FA decision to not play WC qualifier against Russia

Poland and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandoski has supported Poland FA decision of not playing their World Cup qualifying match against Russia next month because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

“It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,” tweeted the Polish striker.

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

Russia is due to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

Earlier on Saturday, Cezary Kulesza, the president of Poland’s Football Association said that Poland will not play a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Russia.

Kulesza said the association was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding playoff matches set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

“In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic,” Kulesza said on Twitter.

“This is the only right decision. We are in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to FIFA.”