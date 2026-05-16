Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona in 2026 at end of contract: ‘Mission is complete’

Veteran footballer Robert Lewandowski will part ways with Barcelona this summer at the end of his contract, the Pole said on Saturday.
Lewandowski scored 119 goals for Barcelona in 191 games across all competitions since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022. The 37-year-old also helped Barca win three La Liga titles, including this season’s trophy, and the Copa del Rey in 2025.
“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on,” said Lewandowski in a post on Instagram. “I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships.”
The forward joined the Spanish side at a low ebb and while the club was struggling financially, helping restore it to the Spanish throne and also compete for the Champions League.
“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barça is back where it belongs. Visca el Barça. Visca Catalunya,” he added.
Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation and finished as La Liga’s top scorer in his debut campaign under Xavi Hernandez. The Polish legend will play for the last time at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Sunday against Real Betis, with coach Hansi Flick confirming he will start.
“He spoke with the team, said goodbye, and that it was a great time for him here in Barcelona,” said Flick, who also coached Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.
“I’ve worked with Robert now for years, and the nine trophies we won together — all the titles I’ve won were with him. For me, it’s a privilege to work with him. He’s a professional player… every day he gave the best with his body to be at the highest level. He’s a perfect role model for young players… this is why he’s still playing at this level.”
Flick said Lewandowski was a “fantastic human, but also a world-class player.”
“Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every fight, and every magical moment wearing these colours,” said Barcelona on social media. “He arrived as a star, he leaves as a legend.”
Lewandowski scored 18 goals in 44 games this season.