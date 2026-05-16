Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona in 2026 at end of contract: ‘Mission is complete’

Robert Lewandowski will part ways with Barcelona at the end of this season. (Reuters)

Veteran footballer Robert Lewandowski will part ways with Barcelona this summer at the end of his contract, the Pole said on Saturday.

Lewandowski scored 119 goals for Barcelona in 191 games across all competitions since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022. The 37-year-old also helped Barca win three La Liga titles, including this season’s trophy, and the Copa del Rey in 2025.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on,” said Lewandowski in a post on Instagram. “I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships.”

The forward joined the Spanish side at a low ebb and while the club was struggling financially, helping restore it to the Spanish throne and also compete for the Champions League.