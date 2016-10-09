Robert Lewandowski hat-trick helps Poland sink Denmark

Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 with a penalty nine minutes before halftime . (Source: AP) Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 with a penalty nine minutes before halftime . (Source: AP)

A hat-trick by deadly finisher Robert Lewandowski lifted Poland to a 3-2 victory over Denmark in a thrilling World Cup Group E qualifier on Saturday.

A packed 56,000 crowd at the National Stadium in Warsaw saw the home team go in front in the 20th minute when Kamil Grosicki delivered a cross and Lewandowski scored from close range.

Poland kept attacking, mainly down the wings, and Lewandowski made it 2-0 with a penalty nine minutes before halftime after full back Jannik Vestergaard brought down Arek Milik.

The Bayern Munich marksman’s third goal came at the start of the second half when he pounced on a clearance by Vestergaard.

Denmark pulled one back in the 49th minute as Poland’s Kamil Glik turned the ball past his own keeper, Lukasz Fabianski.

The visitors then suddenly started to dominate possession and it was no surprise when lively substitute Yussuf Poulsen netted in the 69th minute.

However, with playmaker Christian Eriksen tightly marked by Poland’s defenders, Denmark were unable to draw level.

Poland are joint top of the group, alongside Montenegro and Romania, with four points from two matches. The Danes are fourth on three points.

