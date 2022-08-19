Robert Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said.
The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.
Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.
The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team’s Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Subscriber Only Stories
Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club’s biggest offseason signing.
Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Indices open flat, Sensex rises 17 points in early deals
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's workPremium
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Clean toilets, inspired teachers: How India’s capital is fixing its schools
Mike Tyson spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport month after his expiry date coming soon remark
Janmashtami 2022: Prepare this special prasad recipe to sweeten the celebrations
We welcome investigation; my work can’t be stopped, says Manish Sisodia as CBI searches his residence
‘A serious issue, will look into it’: Supreme Court on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs
Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash
While You Were Asleep: New Zealand A announce squad for India tour, Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek in Cincinnati and Pakistan clinch ODI series vs the Netherlands
The bloody uprising against the Taliban led by one of their own
Want to get more creative? Go for a walk
Arjun Kapoor believes he’s ‘a bit underrated’ as an actor: ‘Craft is not given its due in mainstream cinema’
Vijay Varma on Darlings: I hate my character to the core, will never revisit the film
Bad Sisters review: Apple’s brilliant new black comedy is an endlessly bingeable treat, and one of the year’s best shows