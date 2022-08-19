scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Robert Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club's practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media.

Barcelona'Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (AP)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said.

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.

Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had initially tried to go after the suspect himself.

The striker went on to train normally ahead of the team’s Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Barcelona opened with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Lewandowski arrived a few weeks ago as the club’s biggest offseason signing.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:31:09 am
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
