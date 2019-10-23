Robert Lewandowski becomes fifth-highest UEFA Champions League goalscorer

Robert Lewandowski turned saviour in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Olympiakos in Athens on Tuesday by scoring two goals within just 28 minutes, helping the Bavarian side maintain a perfect record in their group in UEFA Champions League. What he also did was to become the fifth all-time leading Champions League goalscorer.

Robert Lewandowski overtakes Ruud van Nistelrooy to become the fifth-leading #UCL scorer of all time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OzjBIUd3hQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 22, 2019

With his first coming off a rebound in the 34th minute, he took his tally to 57 goals in the European competition, which is just one more than the former Netherlands forward, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Advertising

The Poland captain put Bayern ahead against the Greek side in the 62nd minute from a corner, which took his tally to 18 goals in just 13 matches this season. For club and country, including a hattrick in his national colours, Lewandowski has scored an incredible 21 goals in 17 matches this season.

The 31-year-old’s goalscoring record in Champions League is only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo (127), Lionel Messi (112). Raul Gonzalez (71), and Karim Benzema (60).

READ | UCL Roundup: Real get off mark; Spurs, City, PSG hit five

Advertising

His goals are distributed between two clubs over 83 appearances — 17 goals for Borussia Dortmund from 2011/12 to 2013/14, and 41 goals for Bayern Munich from 2014/15 to the ongoing 2019/20.

Lewandowski has scored in every game for Bayern Munich this season bar the German Super Cup. All 12 matches. Ridiculous stuff. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 22, 2019

On the other hand, quite interestingly, no other player has scored more goals for their club than Lewandowski this year. His impressive 36 goals in 36 matches in 2019, is followed by Lionel Messi (32), Kylian Mbappe (29), Sergio Aguero (29), and Raheem Sterling (27).

The Pole has been included in the 30-man shortlist for France Football Magazine’s annual award, Ballon d’Or. The results will be announced on December 4 in Paris.