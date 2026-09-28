Roberto Carlos’ serious problem with agent and family: ‘…left my bank account at zero’

Former Brazil international Roberto, who had a glorious career as a left-back for both his country and Real Madrid, revealed that despite planning for his future, he lost all the wealth he accumulated over his career due to issues with his agent and family.
“I had a serious problem with my former agent. I had an extremely serious family problem. On Thursday I went to bed at midnight and, on Friday, I received a pile of documents whose existence I was unaware of. That’s when I lost my entire history,” quoted the football publication Marca.
Carlos spoke on the second day of the “Portugal Football Summit” during the show “Beyond the pitch: building a brand and a legacy in football.”
The 2002 World Cup-winning footballer revealed that even though he planned for his post-career life, but he still faced financial troubles.
“I always thought about the stage after my career. It’s about building a story as a player and making the most of your image. When I decided to leave football, I already had the sporting director’s license and was working with many brands,” he explained
“I had problems with people who left my bank account at zero. Because of agents and family issues, I lost 99 percent of everything I had earned in football. I made mistakes and, because of that, I ask the younger ones not to do the same. Paul reorganized my life. With “Entourage” I managed to restructure my financial and family life,” he revealed
Considered one of the greatest full backs of all time, Carlos also won the Copa America twice in 1997 and 1999. In an illustrious career in which he won 125 Brazil caps spanning over two decades, Carlos spent over a decade playing in Europe, a majority of that period being with Spanish giants Real Madrid, for whom he played between 1996 and 2007. He won the Champions League in 1998, 2000 and 2002, along with four La Liga titles in 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2007. Carlos was also part of the Real team that won the 2002 UEFA Super Cup.
Carlos also had a one-year spell as player manager of the erstwhile Delhi Dynamos in the 2015 season of the Indian Super League. He was named as runner-up of the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1997, and the Ballon d’Or in 2002.