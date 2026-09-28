Roberto Carlos’ serious problem with agent and family: ‘…left my bank account at zero’

Former Brazil international Roberto, who had a glorious career as a left-back for both his country and Real Madrid, revealed that despite planning for his future, he lost all the wealth he accumulated over his career due to issues with his agent and family.

“I had a serious problem with my former agent. I had an extremely serious family problem. On Thursday I went to bed at midnight and, on Friday, I received a pile of documents whose existence I was unaware of. That’s when I lost my entire history,” quoted the football publication Marca.

Carlos spoke on the second day of the “Portugal Football Summit” during the show “Beyond the pitch: building a brand and a legacy in football.”