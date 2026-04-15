‘This was a robbery’: Raphinha lashes out at referees as Barcelona’s Champions League dream ends in red card chaos

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, center, reacts at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid. (AP Photo)

Barcelona’s Champions League dreams went up in smoke after the Catalan giants lost their second leg of the quarter-final by 2-1 against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. Giving voice to the resentment in the iconic club’s dressing room, Barcelona forward Raphinha accused the referees of “robbing” them after both games between the two clubs saw a Barca player red carded.

Raphinha’s ire was aimed at referee Clement Turpin, who officiated the second game, and Istvan Kovacs, who was in charge of the first clash.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was ⁠a ​robbery, not just this match but the other one (the first leg) as well,” Raphinha, who missed both games due to injury, told reporters. “I think the refereeing is going really badly; the decisions he (Turpin) makes are unbelievable … ​I ​really want to understand why they’re so afraid ⁠that Barcelona will come and win.”